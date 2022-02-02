L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $13.35-13.65 EPS.
NYSE:LHX opened at $209.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.89. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $175.04 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
Featured Story: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.