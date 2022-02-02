L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $13.35-13.65 EPS.

NYSE:LHX opened at $209.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.89. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $175.04 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.92.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

