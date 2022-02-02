Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Up 53.6% in January

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHNGY shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 339 to CHF 270 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.20.

OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.15. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

