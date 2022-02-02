Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.36. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 186,474 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.
The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.75.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,730,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,098,000 after buying an additional 194,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 62,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 36,839 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.
About Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)
Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.
