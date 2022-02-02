Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.36. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 186,474 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.75.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,730,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,098,000 after buying an additional 194,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 62,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 36,839 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

