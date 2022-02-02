Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Price Target Raised to GBX 425

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.38) to GBX 425 ($5.71) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.31) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of KOS opened at GBX 346 ($4.65) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 287.93. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 136 ($1.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 350 ($4.71). The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 847.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

