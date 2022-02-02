KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Update

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the December 31st total of 58,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 239,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of KNOP traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 147,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,387. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.23. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $20.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $66.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.80%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 126.83%.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.