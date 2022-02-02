KLA Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.
KLA has increased its dividend payment by 37.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. KLA has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KLA to earn $23.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.
KLAC stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $409.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.
In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.
