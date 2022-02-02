KLA Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

KLA has increased its dividend payment by 37.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. KLA has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KLA to earn $23.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $409.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KLA will post 20.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.