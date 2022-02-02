KIMCHI.finance 1-Day Volume Tops $143.00 (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a market cap of $241,014.15 and $143.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00044447 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00118557 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

