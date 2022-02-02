KeyCorp Weighs in on A. O. Smith Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A. O. Smith in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $75.57 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in A. O. Smith by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 25,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $418,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $3,671,779.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,832. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

