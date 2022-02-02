KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by HC Wainwright

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) was upgraded by HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ KMPH opened at $7.17 on Monday. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.08.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KemPharm will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 139.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 357.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 32.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

