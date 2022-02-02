Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.61 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

NYSE:KMPR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,677. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kemper has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -63.27%.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kemper stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Kemper worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

