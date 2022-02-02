Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.61 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

NYSE KMPR opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -63.27%.

KMPR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kemper stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Kemper worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

