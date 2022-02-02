Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kemper were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPR opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.78.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other Kemper news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

