Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 808 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $25,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $315.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.15. The company has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.83 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,071,172 shares of company stock valued at $708,742,220. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.05.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

