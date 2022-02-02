Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 170,844.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,574 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,545 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Target by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.0% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Target by 12.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,189 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 233.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

TGT stock opened at $219.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.