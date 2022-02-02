Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after acquiring an additional 291,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,011,601,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $468.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.97. The stock has a market cap of $441.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

