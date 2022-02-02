Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $36.37 Million Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $36,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,790,000 after acquiring an additional 676,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after acquiring an additional 898,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,308,000 after acquiring an additional 637,208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $3,902,850.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $2,117,655.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,449 shares of company stock worth $6,877,845 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.39.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.