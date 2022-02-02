Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,109 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $20,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,857,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,967,000 after buying an additional 84,728 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,890,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James T. Treace sold 16,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $253,068.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $538,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 506,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,283.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMCI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 11.66.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. Research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

