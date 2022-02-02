Katalyo (KTLYO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $125.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $577,784.26 and $125.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00053113 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.58 or 0.07185069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00056459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,579.22 or 0.99832825 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00055394 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

