K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Set at C$8.75 by Canaccord Genuity Group

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) received a C$8.75 price target from research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

