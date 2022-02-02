Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $287.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $328.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.69.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

