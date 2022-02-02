Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,071,172 shares of company stock valued at $708,742,220. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.05.

EL opened at $315.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.15. The company has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.83 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

