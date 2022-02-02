Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Certara by 80,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Certara in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Certara in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Certara in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. Analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Aspbury sold 21,554 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $852,676.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $241,419,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,328,413 shares of company stock worth $277,607,250 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

