Jump Financial LLC Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,174,000 after buying an additional 313,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,013,000 after purchasing an additional 228,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 150,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 163,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average is $87.51.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 500 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $48,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066 in the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

