Jump Financial LLC Grows Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 58.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $968.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $356.34 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

