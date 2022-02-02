Jump Financial LLC Buys 46,100 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) by 381.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ON24 were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ON24 in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 453.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONTF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 50,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $793,409.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,191 shares of company stock worth $4,734,720.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.50. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Equities research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

