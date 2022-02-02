JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.50 Per Share

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share by the investment trust on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JCH opened at GBX 759.90 ($10.22) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 620 ($8.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 790 ($10.62). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 760.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 753.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of £451.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

