JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.50 Per Share

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share by the investment trust on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of JCH opened at GBX 759.90 ($10.22) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 620 ($8.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 790 ($10.62). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 760.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 753.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of £451.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20.
JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Company Profile
