JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims WPP (LON:WPP) Target Price to GBX 1,340

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,360 ($18.28) to GBX 1,340 ($18.02) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPP. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.07) price target on WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,225 ($16.47) to GBX 1,475 ($19.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.84) price target on WPP in a report on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,264.22 ($17.00).

LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,161 ($15.61) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £13.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,126.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,041.51. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 776.20 ($10.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,221.50 ($16.42).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

