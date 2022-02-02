JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $96.83 on Monday. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.47 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75,579 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,471,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,334,000 after acquiring an additional 28,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,852,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,706,000 after acquiring an additional 66,757 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,017,000 after acquiring an additional 133,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

