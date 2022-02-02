Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $54.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $787.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.16. Joint has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.30.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Joint will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Joint by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,690 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Joint by 472.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Joint by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Joint by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Joint by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 91,447 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

