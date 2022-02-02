Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 427 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.92.

NYSE:LHX opened at $209.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.04 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

