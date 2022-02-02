Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $180.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.79.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.