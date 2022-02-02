Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,357 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 4,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after buying an additional 211,241 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,488,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,132,000 after buying an additional 74,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 1,089.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $29,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.64. Arrow Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $38.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.