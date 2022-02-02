Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 10,925 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 757,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after buying an additional 34,440 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 994,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,502,000 after purchasing an additional 90,584 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 289,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $94.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.31. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $94.74.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.