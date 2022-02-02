John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.17

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.17 and last traded at $49.70, with a volume of 311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.72%.

About John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

