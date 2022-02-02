JMP Securities Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $198.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $260.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.95.

PYPL stock opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $152.08 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 8.0% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 751,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,107,000 after acquiring an additional 55,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

