Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ VIGL opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.
About Vigil Neuroscience
See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?
Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.