Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGL opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience Inc is a microglia-focused therapeutics company. It focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil Neuroscience Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

