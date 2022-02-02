Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Raytheon Technologies Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Shares of RTX opened at $90.73 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $92.48. The firm has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

