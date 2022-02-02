Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renault in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.94.

RNLSY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from €35.00 ($39.33) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. Renault has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

