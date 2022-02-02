JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 275 ($3.70) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.79) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.13) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.23) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 628.57 ($8.45).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 191.40 ($2.57) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 356.57. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 149.40 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.70 ($3.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.66.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.86), for a total value of £21,300,000 ($28,636,730.30).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.