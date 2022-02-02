JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,100 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the December 31st total of 674,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

JCRRF remained flat at $$17.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

About JCR Pharmaceuticals

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic product, which includes GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

