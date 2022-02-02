JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,100 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the December 31st total of 674,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
JCRRF remained flat at $$17.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.
About JCR Pharmaceuticals
