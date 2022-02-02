Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 99,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 516,347 shares.The stock last traded at $10.47 and had previously closed at $10.24.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

