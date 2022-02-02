Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 99,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 516,347 shares.The stock last traded at $10.47 and had previously closed at $10.24.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Janus International Group Company Profile (NYSE:JBI)
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
