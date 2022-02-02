J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has increased its dividend by 22.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $192.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $208.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.59.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $57,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

