iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Boosted by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.4% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $105.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,432,085. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $98.70 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

