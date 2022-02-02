iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Reduced by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 94.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,000 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 145.2% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,043,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.51. 6,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,135. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

