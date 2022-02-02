iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Position Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 240.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,569 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $23,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

