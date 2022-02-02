iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the December 31st total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of EWZS stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $20.68.
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.
