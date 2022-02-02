iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the December 31st total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of EWZS stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWZS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 184,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

