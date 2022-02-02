iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.005.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$25.35 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.47. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $25.72.

