iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,340 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.38% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DMXF. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the second quarter worth $271,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the third quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the second quarter worth $507,000.

Shares of DMXF opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.33. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

