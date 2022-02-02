iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 274.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.92.

