iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Up 63.5% in January

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,810,000 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the December 31st total of 9,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,267,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,390,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average of $115.40. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.69 and a 12-month high of $118.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 303,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

