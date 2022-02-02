iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Up 63.5% in January

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,810,000 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the December 31st total of 9,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,267,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,390,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average of $115.40. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.69 and a 12-month high of $118.63.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
